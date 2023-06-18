In photos: Ship catches fire off Panglao, 72 passengers, crew rescued

CEBU CITY — A passenger cargo vessel caught fire off the coast of Panglao town in Bohol province early this morning, June 18, 2023.

According to the Bohol Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office in a report, that all 72 passengers and crew of the vessel, which caught fire at 3:55 a.m., were rescued and brought safely to shore.

The Philippine Coast Guard Bohol said in a Facebook post that they conducted rescue operations and brought the rescued passengers and crew to the Tagbilaran port where they were given food and were taken care of.

The MV Esperanza Star, which is owned by Kho Shipping Lines, departed the port of Lazi in Siquijor and was heading to the port of Tagbilaran when it caught fire off the coast of Panglao.

Here are some photos of the rescue operations and ship fire:



