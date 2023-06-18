In photos: Ship catches fire off Panglao, 72 passengers, crew rescued

By: CDN Digital June 18,2023 - 10:55 AM

CEBU CITY — A passenger cargo vessel caught fire off the coast of Panglao town in Bohol province early this morning, June 18, 2023.

According to the Bohol Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office in a report, that all 72 passengers and crew of the vessel, which caught fire at 3:55 a.m., were rescued and brought safely to shore.

The Philippine Coast Guard Bohol said in a Facebook post that they conducted rescue operations and brought the rescued passengers and crew to the Tagbilaran port where they were given food and were taken care of.

The MV Esperanza Star, which is owned by Kho Shipping Lines, departed the port of Lazi in Siquijor and was heading to the port of Tagbilaran when it caught fire off the coast of Panglao.

Here are some photos of the rescue operations and ship fire:

 

Ship fire in Bohol. Fishermen also helped in rescuing the passengers and crew of the fire-stricken vessel off the waters of Panglao in Bohol province this morning, June 18. | Bumbero 032

Ship fire in Bohol. The MV Esperanza Star caught fire at past 3 a.m. today, June 18, off the coast of Panglao town in Bohol Province. | Bumbero 032

Ship fire in Bohol. Fishermen help in rescuing the passengers and crew of the burning ship early this morning, June 18, off the coast of Panglao town in Bohol Province. | PCG Bohol

The Philippine Coast Guard Bohol train their hose on the back of the ship, which caught fire early this morning, off the coast of Panglao town in Bohol Province. | PCG photo

A fisherman prepares to rescue passengers of the MV Esperanza Star which caught fire early this morning, June 18, off the waters of Bohol Province. |PCG Photo

All the passengers of the fire-stricken vessel were rescued and brought safely to shore, said the Philippine Coard Guard Bohol and the Bohol Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office. | PCG Bohol

/dbs

TAGS: bohol, fire, panglao, ship
