Small cuts in fuel prices set

MANILA -Motorists will get a slight reprieve this week as oil companies announced minimal cuts in the prices of petroleum products effective Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Oil companies announced in separate advisories that the price of gasoline would decline by 35 centavos per liter and diesel by 10 centavos per liter.

Also, kerosene will decrease by 30 centavos per liter.

Last June 13, the price of gasoline rose by P1.20 per liter, diesel by P1.40 per liter and kerosene by P1.30 per liter.

