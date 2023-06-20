3rd Cebu Food & Wine Festival Wraps Up with a Spectacular Finale

Celebrating Cebu’s culinary heritage and rich history, the highly successful Cebu Food and Wine Festival (CFWF) concluded with a dazzling grand finale at the enchanting Coral Seaside Restaurant of Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark. This 15-day extravaganza showcased the best of Cebu’s produce, people, and places, captivating the senses of attendees who embarked on a vibrant culinary journey.

Highlighting the historical connections between Cebu and its neighboring Asian countries and European and New World influences. The festival paid homage to the shared heritage that shaped Cebu’s traditional food items and cooking styles. Amidst many international options, native Cebuano dishes continue to thrive, reflecting the island’s rural roots and the passing down of culinary traditions from generation to generation.

The grand finale featured a collaboration of five talented chefs from different parts of the country who masterfully crafted a culinary masterpiece known as the “Ten Hands Dinner.” Chefs Keith Curitana, Andrew Malarky, Daniel Johnston, Sharwin Tee, and Ed Bugia brought their unique expertise and flavors to the table, creating a symphony of tastes that impressed the attendees’ palates. This special menu combined innovative techniques from international cuisines, showcased locally sourced ingredients, and intertwined various culinary traditions, elevating Cebu’s renowned dishes and delicacies.

The organizers conceived the Cebu Food and Wine Festival as a platform to celebrate the culinary prowess of Cebu, showcasing the exceptional produce, talented individuals, and breathtaking locations that define the city. In contrast to traditional festivals held at a single place for a limited time, CFWF breaks the mold by offering a dynamic array of pocket events spread across various venues. By venturing to multiple participating venues, visitors can fully experience the vibrant tapestry of Cebu while indulging in the flavors and experiences that make this festival exceptional.

Beyond the delectable feast, the CFWF promoted Cebu’s local food culture and elevated its position in the industry. The festival solidified Cebuano cuisine as a trademark that exceeds expectations by featuring acclaimed local and international chefs and introducing new recipes for the “Tatak Pinoy” food stamps. Approximately 5,000-7,000 local food enthusiasts and tourists flocked to the festival, eager to indulge in the region’s diverse flavors and experiences.

“We started the first year with our very small and humble Cebu Food and Wine Festival. Last year, it started getting bigger and moving in the right direction. It has just taken off this year,” said JPark Island Resort’s Vice President for Operations & General Manager, and Member of CFWF Organizing Committee Brian Connelly. “The main purpose of the event was to food stamp Cebu as well as Filipino food, to try and give it a definition,” he added.

As the festival concluded, guests departed with a newfound appreciation for Cebu’s rich food heritage and a desire to explore its culinary treasures further. The Ten Hands dinner, which marked the grand finale of the CFWF’s third year, set a high standard for future editions. It celebrated Cebuano heirloom recipes and became a touchstone of Filipino culture, positioning Cebu as a prominent food destination on the global stage. The Food and Wine Festival is an evolving Cebuano culinary concept, and we look forward to the next years to come thanks to its resounding success.

