‘Luckiest girl’ Maureen Wroblewitz sends birthday greetings to rumored BF

Maureen Wroblewitz once again sent fans abuzz after she greeted her apparent special someone, whom the model-beauty queen described as the one who makes her feel as if she is the “luckiest girl in the world.”

Wroblewitz penned a message dedicated to the mystery guy through her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 21. She also shared a photo of them together but only a part of the guy’s face was shown.

“[Happy] birthday to the one that makes me feel like I’m the luckiest girl in the world. Not only because you are kind, patient, understanding with the most beautiful heart and soul but most importantly, because your gentle love teaches me how I can love myself more everyday,” she said in the caption.

Fans then expressed their happiness for the model-beauty queen, with some urging her to “reveal” the identity of her special someone.

Wroblewitz’s previous relationship was with singer JK Labajo. The former couple announced their breakup in June last year.

Wroblewitz was then speculated to be in a new relationship in November after she was spotted getting cozy with a mystery man in Siargao. A month later, Wroblewitz confirmed that she “already has someone” although she did not immediately disclose the guy’s identity. /ra

