WILL YOU BE MY EX star Julia Barretto meets Cebuano fans in SM City Cebu

Julia Barretto, star of the new film WILL YOU BE MY EX, met with her Cebuano fans at the Event Centre of SM City Cebu in time for the nationwide release of her movie.

WILL YOU BE MY EX? stars two of the industry’s most influential and beautiful faces, Julia Barretto and Diego Loyzaga, who have proven that they are more than just their looks and showbiz royalty surnames.

A love story starring the recent team-up of two of the country’s most in-demand and sought-after stars, catch Julia Barretto and Diego Loyzaga in WILL YOU BE MY EX?

Someone once said, “It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.” But if a love lost finds a way to come back, only for it to be threatened to be gone again, is a love like that still worth all the pain?

Meet Chris (Julia Barretto), a free-spirited and fun-loving woman from a family of artists and theater actors. Also, get to know Joey (Diego Loyzaga), a quiet, formal young man from a well-respected family.

Though completely opposites, fate has found a way for these two to meet, fall in love and be college sweethearts. And like every other kind of love, their story will start sweet and is filled with heartfelt promises.

But as they plan for their futures together, fate interferes again and gives them problems that are too hard to resolve, leading to Chris and Joey’s breakup.

Years later, as time has healed all the wounds, they meet again, and old feelings that never left resurface. Can they make it work this time? Or will their current lives hinder them from rekindling their past?

WILL YOU BE MY EX? is a film by Real Florido, a screenwriter and an independent film director. Florido has written and directed numerous movies and TV series in the Philippines. His most notable work is his film 1st Ko si 3rd, which bagged him an international award from the London Film Awards and Canada International Film Festival.

Will you be brave enough to confront the past? Will you give love another try? – Will You Be My Ex?

