Talisay teener, suspect in a mom’s killing, nabbed; hunt for two other culprits continue

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Reporter and Correspondent | June 23,2023 - 09:53 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police continue to look for the two other suspects in the June 21 killing of a 46-year-old woman in Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested several hours after Emerina Barias, 46, a resident of the barangay, was shot dead at around 12:30 a.m. on June 21 in her house.

Talisay cops: 2 suspects still at large

Pollice Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, Talisay City Police chief, identified the still-at large suspects in the shooting as Janel Paraiso and John Paul Abella.

Caballes said that investigation showed that the three suspects, Paraiso, Abella and the teenager, allegedly went to the house of Barias looking for the victim’s son.

Barias’ son, however, was not there at that time since he was still on his way home.

READ: Moalboal killing: Partner seeks justice for death of 26-year-old live-in partner

The son told police that he heard gunshots and chanced upon the suspects running away from the area.

Caballes said that the son managed to grab hold of one of the suspects and in ensuing struggle this suspect dropped the gun, leaving it behind as he managed to break free from the victim’s son’s grasps.

Police recovered a .38 caliber revolver loaded with 4 bullets.

READ: Suspect in killing of 19-year-old nursing student in Santiago City falls

Suspects’ identities known

Caballes said that the identities of the suspects were known because the son knew the suspects and they were also recognized by two other witnesses.

The victim, Emerina, was rushed to the hospital for treatment but she did not make it alive to the hospital.

Caballes said that the shooting was only reported to police at past 2 a.m. that day.

With the suspects identified, Caballes said that they immediately conducted an operation to arrest the culprits in the crime.

This resulted to the arrest of the 17-year-old boy in the evening of June 21.

READ: 27-year-old woman dies in Mambaling shooting

Teenager allegedly confessed to killing

Caballes said that the teenager allegedly confessed and owned up to the crime.

He also said that the teenager had injuries on his chin after the struggle with the victim’s son as the three suspects were fleeing the crime scene.

According to Caballes, that the teenager in his statement claimed that he and his aunt and another cohort only went to the house of the victim to talk to her son.

The 17-year-old boy also claimed that it was allegedly his aunt, who gave him the gun.

The boy was detained at the Talisay City Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Caballes said that he would be facing murder charges.

/dbs

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP