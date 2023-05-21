Moalboal killing: Woman seeks justice for death of her 26-year-old live-in partner

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The live-in partner of a 26-year-old man, who was shot dead in the plaza of Barangay Poblacion, Moalboal town in southern Cebu, is calling for justice for his death.

Loraine, the live-in partner, made the call in a Facebook post because six days after the shooting, the police had yet to identify and arrest the killers of Jaylord Tapales.

Loraine said that the gunmen killed an innocent man.

She said that she and Tapales were common-law partners for three years.

In her Facebook post, she called on other law enforcement agencies to help them get justice for Tapales death.

But Moalboal Police, on the other hand, said that they were backtracking on the CCTV footage at that time of the shooting in the hope of identifying the killer.

They also said that the victim served time before for a drug-related offense.

But as of this time, police said that they still had no updates of the investigation.

Initial investigation showed that Tapales was parking his motorcycle at the town’s plaza at past 10 p.m. on May 15, when an unidentified man approached him and shot him in the chest.

The assailant then fled on a waiting motorcycle that had no plate number on it.

The crime happened while the town was celebrating its fiesta.

