CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fake NBI agents are believed to be on the prowl again and the agency’s regional office has warned the public to be vigilant against these bogus individuals.

In an advisory to the media, NBI 7 urges the public to report to them any information pertaining to fake NBI agents.

The NBI 7 said there have been recent incidents of people posing as NBI agents, but it did not escalate further as the agency was able to foil criminal attempts by these individuals.

Currently, the NBI has only 700 agents nationwide.

The NBI 7 then released some tips on how to spot a fake NBI agent.

First, the public can ask for the batch number, with details of the year the agent graduated from the training and which batch he or she belongs to.

Second, it is also important to ask for their Badge Number.

Another tip would be to ask for information on where they got their training.

The NBI 7 said there are only three training venues in the country to date. These are the NBI Academy in Baguio, where most of the agents graduated, the Department of Justice facility in Tagaytay, and the NBI Taft for the pandemic graduates.

