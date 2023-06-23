Solea Coast Panglao is the ultimate vacation scene for the ‘lounge-all-day’ traveler kind

It has become a soul fix for Filipinos to reserve a vacation when life gets tedious. To seek retreat means to enliven themselves again and bounce back from mundane atrocities. If one’s idea of a “break” is a destination painted with picturesque visuals and calmness, Solea Coast Panglao ticks off the box for a must-visit getaway.

Inspired by the Filipino family’s culture and warmth, this place aims to house groups of all kinds to celebrate milestones or simply bolster their bond through unwinding.

Situated in Bohol, which is hailed as one of the top choices for tropical escapes, this paradise in Panglao banked on the idea of providing a serene yet vibrant rendezvous for families, friends, and colleagues. A resort where their most blissful days are found in the details — from the aesthetically pleasing walls to the amenities and interiors that give the illusion of being one with the waves.

One thing that’s best to do at Solea Coast Panglao is to relax — courtesy of this resort’s features, from food, beverage, and facilities. Here, guests can float their worries away with the outdoor swimming pool while sipping a refreshing drink from its connecting bar. If a drink isn’t adequate, there are plenty of food options from Earth Restaurant, offering Filipino, Japanese, Korean, American, and more cuisines. This buffet resto can satisfy various palates and provide a sightseeing experience — boasting its colorful interiors — while guests share a hearty meal.

Want some isolation to introspect? This venue also provides access to a quiet beachfront, perfect for swimming activities but also a comforting place for the weary. And where there’s a beach, there’s a sunset view — a postcard-worthy scene that all guests can witness daily. Suppose a change of scenery is also on one’s itinerary. In that case, this destination is conveniently located nearby a picturesque sandbar, Virgin Island, and 1.8km away from Alona Beach, a famous white sand beach in Bohol right within reach for those who would like to visit.

To add to the vicinity’s Instagrammable spots, this destination is indeed a feast for the eyes with the Salt & Sky Bar that just opened recently — the first-ever rooftop bar to be in Bohol that gives a 360 view of Panglao’s island once built.

Solea Coast Panglao had its soft opening in November 2021 and officially launched in July 2022. While on their mission to cater luxurious and value-for-money experiences for travelers, the resort has now grown to have 110 rooms (and still expanding) — all of which have access to a balcony, air conditioning, and fast internet connectivity that “workationers” can rely on.

The Solea Hotels and Resorts chain has always promised unique facilities for travelers. This time, the prime choice is awarded to Solea Coast Panglao for the visually-infatuated kind. But atop their amenities and convenient location, what makes this resort a solid hotspot for quality time moments among loved ones is the most evergreen hospitality to the brand — something that sprawls across all their properties.

If one craves a simple, relaxed, and earthly nirvana type of vacation, the coast is clear — Solea Panglao Coast has got to be the top choice. Venture to this resort destination to discover a visually appealing oasis, delicious food varieties, and pristine waters — a center for well-deserved quiet time.

