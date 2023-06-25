ITCZ to bring rains in Cebu, whole Visayas — Pagasa



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Visayas, including Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu province, in the coming days as a result of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) that is now affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

This was according to the five-day extended weather outlook that the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in the Visayas issued on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

On Thursday, June 22, Engr. Al Quiblat of Pagasa Mactan told CDN Digital in a phone interview that there was a 70 percent chance of rain in Cebu, with sunny breaks, in the coming days.

Moreover, according to the thunderstorm advisory that Pagasa Mactan issued at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, moderate to heavy rain showers with lighting and strong winds due to thunderstorms were expected over Cebu, specifically in the western portion of Lapu-Lapu City, northern portion of Cordova, Carcar, parts of Sibonga, and parts of Tuburan town.

LPA nears PAR

According to Pagasa Weather Specialist Grace Castañeda, a low pressure area (LPA) was also spotted close to the Philippine Area of Responsibility. The LPA was last spotted 995 kilometers east-northeast of Mindanao.

The LPA was expected to enter the PAR this Sunday, June 25. However, Castañed said that it won’t have any direct effect on the country as the LPA has a very ‘slight’ chance of become a typhoon.

Still, Castañeda said they will continue to monitor the movement of the LPA just in case it will intensify and development into a typhoon.

