Chiz ‘nahawa’ na kay Heart, pak na pak ang pagiging fashionista sa Paris: ‘Told you it was the NEW ERA!’

PAK na pak na naman ang latest paandar ni Sen. Chiz Escudero nang magkasama na naman silang rumampa ng kanyang asawang si Heart Evangelista.

Ayon mismo sa Kapuso actress, talagang nasa “fashion era” na raw ngayon ang senador dahil sa mga pasabog na OOTD nito sa mga dinadaluhan nilang events sa ibang bansa.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, ibinandera ni Heart ang mga bonggang pictures nila ni Chiz na kuha nang magtungo silang dalawa sa Paris, France para um-attend ng fashion week.

Makikita sa mga litrato ang public servant na nakasuot ng all white tuxedo ma may caption na, “Told you it was the NEW ERA. Bravo @escuderochiz officially welcoming you to fashion week!”

In fairness, talagang naimpluwensiyahan na ni Heart ang kanyang mister sa pagiging fashionista.

Siguradong super happy ang aktres ngayon dahil hindi lang siya sinusuportahan ni Chiz sa kanyang career sa fashion world kundi kasama na rin niya ito sa mga rampahan.

Narito ang ilan sa mga reaksyon ng netizens sa pagiging fashionista ni Sen. Chez.

“Very admirable on how senator chiz steps out of his comfort zone and go beyond,which i didnt see it coming:) and it turned out great! very inspiring love story you both shared in this lifetime.”

“This is so cool, that’s what marriage is, supporting each others growth. I admire your courage for fighting for your right and what you deserve.”

“I applaud you both for not giving up the value of partnership and marriage despite differences. Continue to spread love, respect and trust.”

“I really love that he’s now embracing your world. That’s what love is all about!!!”

“Welcome to fashion week, chiz!”

“Man! What’s not to admire now. Brain, looks and now in Fashion”.

“I’m so glad you guys are really spending time complementing each other! Such a lovely couple! It takes willingness and patience to stand by/for your love. Blessings!”

“Prayer reveal po @iamhearte on how to turn hubby to a fashionista real quick! Both of you look so good!”

