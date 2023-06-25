Fernando Martinez retains IBF title after 11th round TKO vs Jade Bornea

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Argentinean world champion Fernando Martinez continued to topple down Filipino contenders after scoring an 11th round technical knockout versus Jade Bornea to defend his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super flyweight title on June 24 (June 25 Manila Time) at the Armory in Minneapolis, United States.

Bornea, who was in a mission to reclaim the IBF world title from Martinez, faltered in his attempt. This after, Martinez who snatched the title from another Filipino, Jerwin Ancajas, prevailed in defending the title after launching multiple punches in the 11th round, prompting referee Charlie Fitch to stop the bout at the 29-second mark of the round.

The defeat inflicted Bornea’s once unbeaten record. He now has 18 wins with one loss and 12 knockouts.

Meanwhile, Martinez continues to reign as the IBF world super flyweight champion with an unbeaten 16-0 (win-loss) record with nine knockouts.

Before the heartbreaking 11th round TKO stoppage, Bornea was in great shape, especially during the first three rounds of the bout. He landed significant punches that backed Martinez several times.

Not to be outfought, Martinez always had an answer to every punch Bornea threw at him.

In the latter rounds, Martinez upped his tempo landing more punches on his targets. He increased his punch volume in the ensuing rounds, while Bornea didn’t let up and answered him with his own combinations.

However, in the eighth round, Martinez’s punches started to take its toll to Bornea, especially when he landed a powerful left hook in the dying seconds of the round.

Bornea’s right ear suffered an injury and started bleeding in the ninth round, prompting Fitch to ask the Filipino if he can still continue fighting. Just like most Filipino boxers, Bornea nodded.

Despite his courage, Martinez was already pummeling him with combinations which led to the 11th round stoppage.

Before the stoppage, all three judges at ringside had Martinez leading by a wide margin on their scorecards. Mike Fitzgerald scored 97-93, Jerry Jakubco had 98-92, and Zachary Young with 97-93, all in favor of Martinez.

