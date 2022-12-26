Bornea to face Ancajas’ tormentor in world title duel 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino top contender Jade “Hurricane” Bornea sees the world title on the horizon after getting a world title shot against the reigning the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world super flyweight champion Fernando Daniel “Puma” Martinez.

This was announced earlier this month with the IBF ordering a mandatory title defense for Martinez against Bornea, the No. 1 contender for his title.

Both camps have until Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, to reach an agreement to avoid a purse bid hearing.

Bornea is co-promoted by Probellum of Harrison Whitman and Sanman Boxing Gym in General Santos City.

Bornea could avenge the loss of fellow Filipino and Mindanaonon Jerwin Ancajas whom Martinez defeated last October in Carson City, California via unanimous decision in their rematch.

Martinez snatched Ancajas’ IBF world super flyweight title in February this year with the same decision as their rematch. Their second meeting ended with the same results.

Martinez is unbeaten at 15 wins with eight knockouts, so does Bornea with an 18-0 (win-loss) record with 12 knockouts.

Bornea’s last two bouts were nothing short of being impressive. He defeated Mohammed Obbadi and Ivan Meneses via knockouts which where both held in Mexico just this year.

/dbs