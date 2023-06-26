In Lapu-Lapu City, 49 former drug dependents complete rehab program

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A total of 49 former drug dependents, who are facing drug-related charges in court, were able to complete the Intensive Outpatient Drug Rehabilitation and Treatment Program that was offered by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

The program beneficiaries, who were released from detention after they decided to plea bargain, are now ready for a fresh start, according to Garry Lao, executive director of CLOSAP.

They received their certificates and ten kilos of rice each during the graduation ceremony that was held on Monday, June 26, at the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Complex. Five kilos came from Closap and another five kilos from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Monday’s activity was timed with the commemoration of the annual International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADAIT).

Lao said the addition of the 49 now brings to a total of 916 the number of former drug depdents, who availed of the city’s drug rehabilitation and treatment program.

“Ang atong mga plea bargainers, nisalig gyud kanato gikan pa niadtong 2019 hangtod karon. Ang inyong pagsalig sa CLOSAP, uban sa among mga staff, amo gyud gihatagan ug importansya tungod ug alang sa dakbayan sa Lapu-Lapu,” Lao said.

The Closap head said that after they complete their rehabilitation, they would now be endorsed to avail of livelihood skills training in coordination with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

And while they train, they would also be provided with allowances courtesy of the office of Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Cindi King-Chan.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, expressed his satisfaction after witnessing the graduates embark on a different path in their lives.

The mayor said that his administration was committed to providing opportunities to drug surrenderers, especially to those who demonstrate the will to change.

“Naa ang syudad, andam mo tagana. Bukas ang kamot sa paghangop kanila nga matagaan sila og panginabuhian para sa ilang pamilya,” Chan said.

Before the program ended, the city government also recognized the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for their conduct of successful anti-drugs operations.

Both agencies received a cash reward of P50,000 each.



