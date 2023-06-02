Lapu-Lapu police: 59 drug surrenderers get livelihood kits and jobs

LAPU-LAPU CITY — Fifty nine drug surrenderers or anti-illegal drug advocates (AIDA) are given a chance to earn a decent living after the city government and the city police provided them with livelihood kits and jobs.

“Kini inisyatibo sa LCPO to support the program of our mayor, Junard “Ahong” Chan. Dugay na kaayo ni siya, nakita man gud nato kung dili ni nato buhaton, magbalik-balik ang problema sa druga,” said Police Colonel Elmer Lim, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) director.

(This is the initiative of the LCPO to support the program of the mayor, Junard “Ahong” Chan. This problem has been with us for a long time. We saw that if we would not do this, then the problem will continue to recur.)

Lack of support

Lim was referring to some of the drug surrenderers going back to illegal drugs and the illegal drug trade because of the lack of support of the local government especially in terms of livelihood.

Lim, however, admitted that some drug surrenderers would really return to the illegal activity, but the LCPO would still target at least 20 percent of them to fully renew and change their way of living.

So to address this issue, the LCPO launched today, June 1, the Community of Peace, Alay Trabaho Iwas Droga (COPatid) program where AIDAs are provided with jobs and livelihood kits.

Of the more than 59 AIDAs, who were at the launching of the COPatid at the Lapu-Lapu City Sports Complex, 13 were provided with 3 e-trikes, 5 were given fishball livelihood kits and another 5 were handed halo-halo livelihood kits.

Some were also given capital for them to start a small business, while others were referred to work at a funeral home and massage parlor.

Lim also expressed his gratitude to the different stakeholders and the LGU in making the project possible by donating cash and equipment.

Mayor’s advice

Mayor Chan, for his part, urged the drug surrenderers to value themselves and the support that they received from the government.

“Akong hangyo, higugmaa ang inyong kaugalingon. Higugmaa ang inyong pamilya. Hinumdumi nga dili lalim ang inyong nahiaguman kaniadto. Hinumdumi nga dunay nagpangga ug nagmahal kaninyo, ang atong gobyerno,” Chan said.

(My appeal to you is to love yourself. Love your family. Remember how difficult was your journey and what you have gone through. Remember that there are always someone who care and love you, your government.)

Aside from Police Colonel Lim and Mayor Chan, Rep. Cindi King-Chan (Lone district of Lapu-Lapu) attended the launching of COPatid.

