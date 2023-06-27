Capitol calls out bus drivers, operators who pick up passengers outside terminal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Government called out bus operators and drivers who pick up passengers outside the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT).

On Monday, June 26, 2023, the Capitol posted on social media some photos of the caught-on-camera bus units that picked up passengers outside the designated area in the CSBT.

The Capitol said this serves as a stern warning, as those who the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will apprehend for picking up and dropping off passengers outside the terminal risk facing franchise suspension.

“Alang usab sa mga bus operators, usa kini ka warning gikan Gobernador Garcia nga mamahimong suspindihon ang inyong prangkisa kon magpadayong magmagahi ang inyo drivers ug konduktor nga mo-pick up ug mag-atang og pasahero gawas sa terminal,” the Capitol said in a Facebook post through its official media portal, Sugbo News.

“Ang mga hulagway kuha sa CCTV nga gibutang sa Cebu South Bus Terminal. Makita usab sa mga gi-post nga hulagway ang ubang violators nga gi-report na sa pamunoan sa Cebu South Bus Terminal ngadto kang Gov. Garcia atol sa Department Heads’ Meeting karong adlawa,” it added.

Garcia raised this issue with the newly appointed LTO-7 director Glen Galario during the latter’s courtesy visit with Garcia on Monday.

The governor also appealed to the commuting public to abide by the passengers’ rules to ensure their safety.

Aside from accidents, the Capitol said that randomly picking up and dropping off passengers could hamper traffic flow, especially along Natalio Bacalso Avenue.

“Dako kining bugal-bugal sa Probinsya sa Sugbo kinsa naningkamot nga kabutangan og tarong, hapsay, ug hamugaway nga Bus Terminal ang mga mobyahe paingon sa Habagatang Sugbo,” the Capitol added.

