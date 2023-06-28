IN PHOTOS: Fire in Brgy. Alang-alang, Mandaue City

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | June 28,2023 - 07:41 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–A fire broke out in Sitio Abra, Brgy. Alang-alang, Mandaue City early Wednesday, June 28, 2023. 

The residential fire was raised to first alarm at 5:02 a.m., second alarm at 5:11 a.m. and declared under control at 6:01 a.m.

Fire out was declared at 6:08 a.m.

Here are photos of the fire:

Alang-Alang Mandaue fire

Fire in Alang-Alang, Mandaue City on June 28, 2023. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

Mandaue fire

Fire in Alang-Alang, Mandaue City on June 28, 2023. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

Mandaue fire

Fire in Alang-Alang, Mandaue City on June 28, 2023. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

 CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

 CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

READ MORE: 16 more CCTVs to cover more areas in Mandaue barangay

Here are photos of the damage caused by the fire taken just hours after the fire was declared fire out.

alang-alang fire

CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

 CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: fire, Mandaue City
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.