IN PHOTOS: Fire in Brgy. Alang-alang, Mandaue City
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–A fire broke out in Sitio Abra, Brgy. Alang-alang, Mandaue City early Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
The residential fire was raised to first alarm at 5:02 a.m., second alarm at 5:11 a.m. and declared under control at 6:01 a.m.
Fire out was declared at 6:08 a.m.
Here are photos of the fire:
Here are photos of the damage caused by the fire taken just hours after the fire was declared fire out.
