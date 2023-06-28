IN PHOTOS: Fire in Brgy. Alang-alang, Mandaue City

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | June 28,2023 - 07:41 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–A fire broke out in Sitio Abra, Brgy. Alang-alang, Mandaue City early Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

The residential fire was raised to first alarm at 5:02 a.m., second alarm at 5:11 a.m. and declared under control at 6:01 a.m.

Fire out was declared at 6:08 a.m.

Here are photos of the fire:

Here are photos of the damage caused by the fire taken just hours after the fire was declared fire out.

