The historic Plaza Independencia in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over the years, Plaza Independencia has played host to several events. It was a witness to important political and religious meetings.

Plaza Independencia is one of the most historically significant places in Cebu.

A marker in the plaza details its history. It says that in the early 1600s, the park was called Plaza de Armas, a public square used as military training and parade grounds.

Accounts in history said that when it was expanded later to reach nearby properties of the Cathedral of Cebu, it was named Plaza Mayor.

Later, in the Spanish rule, it was named Plaza Maria Cristina l, in honor of the reigning queen.

During the American Colonial period, its name was changed to Plaza Libertad, acknowledging the liberation from Spanish rule.

Finally, when the colonial masters had all left, it became Plaza Independencia.

As the SRP tunnel was being built in 2006, prehistoric human bones and some earthenware were discovered during the excavations.

The Plaza was rehabilitated and was reopened on May 8, 2011.

