Richard Gutierrez payag bang gumanap na beki sa serye at pelikula? ‘I’m open to different kinds of role’

GAME rin ang Kapamilya actor na si Richard Gutierrez na gumanap bilang beki at iba pang challenging roles sa mga susunod niyang projects.

Natanong si Richard sa naganap na Kapamilya Kalayaan Karavan 2023 na ginanap sa London kung saan nag-promote siya para sa second season ng seryeng “The Iron Heart”, kung open ba siya sa iba pang mapanghamong papel, tulad ng baliw o bading.

“As an actor I like portraying different kinds of roles as long as it’s like exciting to me, relatable to me and it’s the character I want to tell the story of. Every character is challenging.

“You have to evolve and find connection with that character. Yes, I am open to different kinds of role, definitely, as an actor, that’s always part of the job and exciting,” ang diretsahang pahayag ni Richard sa ulat ng ABS-CBN.

Ngunit ayon sa husband ni Sarah Lahbati, “Right now I’m kind of focused on this project because we just got extended and we’re thinking evolving the storylines and thinking of inviting other actors to come in as guests.

“My full attention now is in Iron Heart. Obviously I have dreams and goals after this, but right now all my energy is focused on the Iron Heart,” aniya pa.

Nabanggit din ni Richard na hindi naman talaga niya pinangarap maging artista kahit pa nagmula siya sa angkan ng mga celebrities. Alam naman ng lahat na ang mga magulang niya ay sina Eddie Gutierrez at Annabelle Rama.

“It has always been there in our family business, family blood, being an actor, being an artist. But growing up, I didn’t think that I’d become an actor. It kind of just grew on me, appreciating the art and the value entertainment,” kuwento pa ni Richard.

May nagtanong din kay Richard kung paano naman niya hina-handle ang mga hamon ng pagiging A-list celebrity sa showbiz industry.

“They say, ‘diamonds are made from pressure.’ I just try to focus on my task and quiet the outside noise and focus on what I am about and what I can offer.

“I’ve been in the industry for quite a while. When I was younger, it was harder to handle the pressure. But now I feel like I’m better at it,” sey pa ni Richard.

