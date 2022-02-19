Richard Gutierrez shares Sarah Lahbati sizzling photos: ‘Morning views and coffee’

CEBU, Philippines — Sarah Lahbati once again heats up the internet with her bikini photos.

Proud husband Richard Gutierrez shared some sizzling photos of his wife, Lahbati, and describes these as his “morning views and coffee” while in El Nido, Palawan.

Netizens and some celebrities were quick to react to Lahbati’s hot photos, including Richard’s sister Ruffa Gutierrez.

“Where’s the coffee??,” Ruffa teased her brother in the comment section.

“Sarah’s bod,” Isabel Daza likewise reacted on the photo while Bubbles Paraiso wrote fire emojis as comment.

Almost a month after their family vacation in El Nido, the Gutierrez family returned to the beautiful island, and this time with Lahbati’s parents.

Lahbati recently made rounds on social media with her bikini photos in El Nido, and proudly showed off her stretch marks saying “my stretch marks are my best tattoos”.

