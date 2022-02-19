Richard Gutierrez shares Sarah Lahbati sizzling photos: ‘Morning views and coffee’

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | February 19,2022 - 04:30 PM
Sarah Lahbati | Photos from Richard Gutierrez Instagram

Sarah Lahbati | Photos from Richard Gutierrez Instagram

CEBU, Philippines — Sarah Lahbati once again heats up the internet with her bikini photos.

Proud husband Richard Gutierrez shared some sizzling photos of his wife, Lahbati, and describes these as his “morning views and coffee” while in El Nido, Palawan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Richard Gutierrez (@richardgutz)

Netizens and some celebrities were quick to react to Lahbati’s hot photos, including Richard’s sister Ruffa Gutierrez. 

“Where’s the coffee??,” Ruffa teased her brother in the comment section. 

“Sarah’s bod,” Isabel Daza likewise reacted on the photo while Bubbles Paraiso wrote fire emojis as comment. 

Almost a month after their family vacation in El Nido, the Gutierrez family returned to the beautiful island, and this time with Lahbati’s parents.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SLG (@sarahlahbati)

Lahbati recently made rounds on social media with her bikini photos in El Nido, and proudly showed off her stretch marks saying “my stretch marks are my best tattoos”.

READ: Sarah Lahbati says her stretch marks are her ‘best tattoos’

