Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez push through with wedding

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat didn’t stop Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati from pushing through with their plans to tie the knot on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Lahbati and Gutierrez announced that they decided to postpone their nuptials.

READ: Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez postpone wedding

But as seen their identical Instagram posts, the long-time couple surprised everyone that they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by only a chosen number of people.

Among those who attended where Gutierrez’s twin brother Raymond, father Richard, sister Ruffa and mother Annabelle Rama.

“I have you, and it’s enough, it’s everything Thank you, Lord for today,” their Instagram posts read.

“The gathering to celebrate with our loved ones will have to wait because we care more about everyone’s safety and health.”

Lahbati and Gutierrez have been engaged since 2017.

They also are parents to two boys, Zion and Kai. /atm