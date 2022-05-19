Zion Gutierrez excited to get back to school

CEBU, Philippines—Zion Gutierrez, Richard and Sarah Lahbati-Gutierrez’s first born, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 19, to share his excitement for the next school year.

Zion has just completed third grade and is now very excited to get back to school.

“Excited for the next school year!!! Thank You, Lord for guiding me, my teachers, my classmates and my parents throughout this school year. ,” Zion said in the caption along with a photo with his brother Kai.

Zion can be seen in the photo holding two silver balloons with the texts “Grade 3 level completed” printed on it.

His mom, Sarah, also shared the same photo of her sons on her Instagram page.

She wrote a short message of her son’s milestone and how much of a proud mom she was, describing Zion as a hardworking student.

“milestones 🤍 couldn’t be prouder of zion for being such a good student, a kind kuya to kai & for working hard during his soccer trainings. grateful to God for all the blessings 🙏🏼time to enjoy this school break! “ she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Lahbati Gutierrez (@officialziongutz)

RELATED STORY

Baby no. 2 for Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez