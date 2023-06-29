Daluz welcomes MEU’s move to withdraw petition for his ouster

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) Chairman Atty. Jose Daluz III welcomed the recent move of the MCWD Employees Union (MEU), withdrawing its petition for his ouster.

“Nagpasalamat ko sa atong workforce for supporting our board with that [new] resolution. I think that is very appropriate and we can move forward nga makita nato nga united na g’yud ang atong empleyado and management sa MCWD together with the board,” Daluz told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Thursday afternoon, June 29, 2023.

“Nitingog ang atong workforce and they have made a stand. So, salamat kaayo,” he added.

The current Metropolitan Cebu Water District Employees Union (MEU) officers have adopted a resolution retracting the September 2022 petition of the outgoing MEU officers that calls for the dismissal of the MCWD board chair and members.

READ: MCWD Employees Union withdraws petition calling for Daluz’s ouster

The MEU officers and members said in their resolution that they were “opposed to the grounds relied upon in the September 2022 petition of the previous MEU officers.”

Part of the MEU decision said that the “grounds used to seek the removal of the MCWD Chairperson and the members of the BOD are unfounded.”

CDN Digital tried to get the reaction of former MEU president Abigail Almeria, but messages sent remain unanswered as of this writing. /rcg

READ MORE

City Hall pushes for removal of Daluz as chairman, member of MCWD board

City to Ombuds: Probe MCWD officials for alleged graft and corruption

LWUA must merge water districts for efficiency during El Niño – Salceda

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP