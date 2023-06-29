MCWD Employees Union withdraws petition calling for Daluz’s ouster

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The incumbent officers of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District Employees Union (MEU) have passed a resolution withdrawing the September 2022 petition of the previous MEU officers, which demands the removal of the chairperson and members of the MCWD board.

In its resolution, the MEU officers and members said that they were “opposed to the grounds relied upon in the September 2022 petition of the previous MEU officers.”

“The grounds used to seek the removal of the MCWD Chairperson and the members of the BOD are unfounded,” read a portion of the MEU resolution.

Special general assembly

The resolution came after the MEU called for a special general assembly on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to repudiate the petition against MCWD chairman, Lawyer Jose Daluz III, and two other members of the MCWD board.

The MEU said the petition was “rendered without due consultation” and discussion with the MEU membership and is based on unfounded allegations that lack enough evidence.

The petition was also one of the grounds why the Cebu City government initiated due diligence and recommended Daluz’s replacement as chairman of the water district.

READ: Cebu City gov’t: Pato is new MCWD chairman

400 MEU members

According to Metropolitan Cebu Water District spokesperson Minerva Gerodias, at least 400 MEU members attended the general assembly.

CDN Digital tried to get the reaction of Daluz and City Legal Officer, Lawyer Jerone Castillo, but messages sent to them remain unanswered as of press time.

To recall, former MEU officers filed a petition for the ouster of Daluz and MCWD board members last September 2022 due to various reasons, including the alleged deteriorating corporate health of the MCWD; the conduct of minute management, which includes undue interference in the appointment and personnel selection process, and the move to implement a 70 percent increase in water rates by 2023.

Other issues raised include claims that the MCWD, under the chairmanship of Daluz, is not meeting the needs of its franchise area.

Adjustment in MCWD water rates

The current MEU maintained that the proposed adjustment in the water rates are necessary to adequately address the rising capital and operational expenses incurred by MCWD, which are all aimed for financial viability and continued improvement of its services to consumers.

The MEU also said that they were against any move to privatize MCWD.

“The MEU continues its support to the MCWD management, its chairperson, and the members of BOD, specially after it has categorically declared its strong opposition to any proposal to privatize the water district,” it said.

