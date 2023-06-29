Fair weather until Sunday in Cebu says Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Generally fair weather is forecasted in Cebu for the next four days or until Sunday, July 2, Pagasa-Mactan said.

The state weather bureau stationed in Mactan forecasts added that cloudy skies and isolated rains can also be experienced.

Pagasa Mactan chief Engr. Al Quiblat said they haven’t monitored any Low-Pressure Area or tropical cyclone within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

However, Pagasa is currently observing a cloud cluster, which has a chance of developing into an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), should it intensify.

“(In the next four days), partly cloudy to cloudy ang sky condition. Unya, naa gihapon ang chance sa mga pag-ulan nga kalit kalit. Unya usahay kusog during mga thunderstorms, kay duna man tay system nga nakaapekto sa Visayas nga Southwest Monsoon or habagat nga magdala og localized thunderstorms,” Quiblat said.

The winds could range from 20 to 30 kilometers per hour, while the expected sea condition is slight to moderate.

“Mag-amping lang ang mga gagmayng sakyanan pangdagat kay dunay higayon nga mudagko ang balud during thunderstorms,” he said.

“Careful lang sa mga thunderstorms labi na sa hapon ug gabii and early morning. Posible sad ni although passing rain, short duration, pero kusog ang mga pag-ulan nga pwede makamugna og baha ug pagdahili sa yuta,” he added.

The temperature could range between 27 to 33 degrees Celsius.

Quiblat said that Pagasa is expecting two to four tropical cyclones in July but for the rest of June, it’s fair weather here.

“Ang July mao na ang pinakadaghag bagyo. Diri pod sa atoa sa Mactan, mao pod nay pinakadaghan nga ulan based sa atong historical data for the past years,” he said.

So far, three cyclones have visited the country this year. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Storm Paeng death toll jumps to 156 — NDRRMC

Scattered rains and thunderstorms expected over Metro Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP