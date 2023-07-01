Actress Awra Briguela may post bail ‘next week’ — police

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Awra Briguela can post her bail “next week” at the earliest, Southern Police District (SPD) told INQUIRER.net on Friday.

This, despite the fact that Awra — whose real name is McNeal Briguela — already underwent inquest proceedings before Makati City’s Prosecutor’s Office on Friday morning.

“On or before 10:30 am nagsimula ang inquest,” SPD public information office said in a text message, citing information from the tactical operations center of Makati City police.

(The inquest proceedings began on or before 10:30 am.)

Awra can post bail when…

SPD said Briguela can only post bail next week once her case gets “raffled” in prosecution.

“Baka next week siguro kapag na-raffle na [ang kaso] … para malaman [kung] kanino mapupunta or sino ang hahawak ng kaso.”

(Maybe next week perhaps, once her case gets raffled … to determine to whom the case will go or who will handle the case.)

Briguela is still under the custody of Makati police.

Charges

She was charged with physical injuries, alarm and scandal, disobedience to authority, and direct assault.

The 19-year-old Kapamilya star allegedly started a fight with the group of complainant Mark Christian Ravana.

This incident was seen in a viral video circulating online.

Allegations

Ravana and Angelo Nino Gulmatico, a bouncer at the bar, sought the assistance of Poblacion police substation.

The allegations of the two against Briguela were disputed by her friend, content creator Zayla Nakajima.

Nakajima claimed in a now-deleted Facebook post that Ravana had tried to sexually harass her, and that Briguela merely defended her and their group.

RELATED STORIES:

Awra Briguela to undergo inquest proceeding, may post bail

Awra Briguela nabbed for Makati bar commotion

Raffy Tulfo sinupalpal ang ‘pagdi-discriminate’ ng Makati Chief of Police kay Awra: Mali ka d’yan, sir… huwag ganoon

Awra Briguela nadamay sa rambulan matapos ipagtanggol ang kaibigan, inaresto at pinosasan ng mga pulis

APL