3 Nigerians arrested for alleged rape in QC
MANILA, Philippines — Three Nigerians were arrested by police on Saturday for allegedly raping a 33-year-old woman in Quezon City.
The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) identified the suspects as Malachy Chukwuebuka Ekete, 33; Emmanuel Chikaodili Egbuna, 32, and James Chinonso Okoh, 33.
Based on initial investigation, the supposed victim was to meet Ekete at his residence in Barangay Sto. Cristo on Saturday to borrow money.
“Upon arrival there, Ekete forced her to have sexual intercourse. Thereafter, Egbuna and Okoh also raped her against her will and consent,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Richard Mepania in a statement.
“The victim immediately sought assistance from QCPD Station 15 which led to the arrest of the suspects,” he added.
