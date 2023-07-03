Boholano Suganob loses to Nontshinga

CEBU, Philippines—Boholano world title contender Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob fell short in his bid to win the IBF World junior flyweight title against the reigning and defending champion Sivenathi Nontshinga in East London, South Africa on July 2 (July 3 Manila Time).

Nontshinga won by unanimous decision after 12 rounds in his first mandatory title defense in his hometown.

Two judges scored the bout 116-111, 116-111, and 117-110, all in favor of the South African champion.

The fight was the first title defense for Nontshinga after wresting the world title last year against Mexican Hector Flores Calixto in Hermosillo, Mexico.

On the other hand, the 25-year-old Suganob of Dauis town, Bohol, and the pride of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, earned his spot as the mandatory challenger for Nontshinga’s title after winning against Mark Vicelles of Omega Boxing Gym last February in Calape, Bohol, during their world title eliminator showdown.

The world title bout was supposedly scheduled last June 16 but was moved to July 2 due to promotional constraints from the Rumble Africa Promotions.

