Suganob, Nontshinga ready to rumble in South Africa for IBF world junior flyweight belt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s the moment of truth for Boholano world title contender Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob as he takes on the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) world junior flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga on July 2 (July 3, Manila Time) in East London, South Africa.

This was after he and Nontshinga passed the second mandatory weigh-in of their world title clash on July 1 (July 2, early Sunday morning, Manila time).

Suganob weighed at 107.5 pounds, while Nontshinga stepped on the scale at 107.7 lbs, slightly lighter than the 108 lbs contracted weight. It can be recalled that during their first weigh-in last June 29, Suganob weighed in four pounds heavier so as Nontshinga.

Compared to other boxing governing bodies, the IBF has two mandatory weigh-ins, which they call the IBF morning weigh-in rule. Both boxers are not allowed to weigh 10 pounds over the weight limit less than 20 hours or more than 30 hours before the eve of a championship bout.

Tale of the tape

Both boxers are undefeated, with Suganob two fights more experienced than Nontshinga with 13 wins and four knockouts. Nontshinga has an 11-0 (win-loss) record with nine knockouts.

Both boxers stand at 5-foot-5, but the 24-year-old Nontshinga has a slight reach advantage of 67-centimeters compared to Suganob’s 66cm reach.

Both boxers are also fighting an orthodox stance.

This will be the first title defense for Nontshinga after wresting the world title last year against Mexican Hector Flores Calixto in Hermosillo, Mexico.

On the other hand, the 25-year-old Suganob of Dauis town, Bohol, and the pride of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable, earned his spot as the mandatory challenger for Nontshinga’s title after winning against Mark Vicelles of Omega Boxing Gym last February in Calape, Bohol, during their world title eliminator showdown.

The bout will likely start at 4:00 AM Manila Time, with no exact streaming service to air it live.

