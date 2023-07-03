Sarah kakaririn ang pagtulong sa mga Pinoy talent na kulang sa push, mas pabobonggahin ang pag-aaring G Productions

LEVEL-UP na ang Popstar Royalty na si Sarah Geronimo dahil bukod sa pagiging singer at aktres, isa na rin siyang president at CEO ng sarili niyang negosyo.
Yes! Kinumpirma na nga ni Sarah at ng asawa niyang si Matteo Guidicelli na nagtayo na rin sila ng sarili nilang entertainment company — ang G Productions.
Marami-rami na ring projects ang G Productions at karamihan dito ay mga collaboration nila with Viva Entertainment tulad ng paggawa ng music video at bonggang concerts.
Two years na
Actually, two years nang operational ang production company nina Sarah at Matteo na nagsimula pa noong kasagsagan ng COVID-19 pandemic. Dito raw sila nag-invest nang bonggang-bongga.
“We see a lot of potentials in artists. We feel like kulang ng push. Ang galing nitong artist na ‘to pero hindi na-push masyado. His talents or capabilities as an artist are not maximized,” pahayag ni Sarah G sa presscon niya last Saturday bilang bagong celebrity ambassador ng Sunlife Philippines.
Pahayag pa ng Box-office King & Queen, “Even me, when I hear certain music offered to me, but meron akong mai-isip na certain artist na parang mas bagay. So, I told my husband, ‘Love, it will be nice that in the future, we can also get involved in production, whatever project that is.”
G Productions start
Sabi naman ni Matteo, nag-start ang G Productions nitong pandemic, “We were shooting videos at home on our own. Sabi namin, ‘Love, gawa nga tayo ng production company, G Productions.’ We simply laughed. But afterwards, we took it seriously.”
Isa sa mga bagong proyekto ng G Productions ay ang upcoming concert ni Sarah at ni Bamboo sa July 7 na gaganapin sa Araneta Coliseum. “Proud na proud si Boss Vic (Del Rosario). He said, ‘Bakas tayo diyan,’” sabi ni Sarah.
“Sarah is the president of G Productions. I’m really encouraging Sarah. She has creative control in doing what she wants,” sabi pa ni Matteo.
Priority: Mister ni Sarah
Samantala, naibahagi rin ni Matteo na ang priority pa rin niya ngayon ay ang pagiging mister ni Sarah, “I want to make her feel that she can do what she wants to do. I’m just here to support my wife. The legs are down here, but it’s all her creativity.
“Sarah is all about collaborations. If you hear her new songs, those are all from new artists. That’s her advocacy. To really push Filipino artists,” sabi pa ng TV host-actor.
Sey naman ni Sarah patungkol sa pagiging entrepreneur, “I think that’s part of the protocol that you should know money matters, as well. I hope one day, we artists can really enrich our art.”
Para naman kay Matteo, “If we’re very passionate on something, on a certain topic and we really want to put time and effort and invest on something, we try to keep it within very, very few people, with our family, just us. It’s more of family-oriented thing all the time.”
Time para sa isa’t isa
Sa gitna ng kanilang kabisihan bilang artists at negosyante, sinisiguro naman ng celebrity couple na may time pa rin sila para sa isa’t isa.
“Nakakatuwa nga na nakakapag-travel kaming mag-asawa. Basta we can have enough funds for our travel, we can go. No more material things. What is important is we have our funds for travel and have good food,” sabi pa ni Matteo.
