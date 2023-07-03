Sarah kakaririn ang pagtulong sa mga Pinoy talent na kulang sa push, mas pabobonggahin ang pag-aaring G Productions

Baka Bet Mo: Sarah Geronimo buntis na nga ba kaya hindi tumatanggap ng out of town shows?

“Sarah is the president of G Productions. I’m really encouraging Sarah. She has creative control in doing what she wants,” sabi pa ni Matteo.

Priority: Mister ni Sarah

Samantala, naibahagi rin ni Matteo na ang priority pa rin niya ngayon ay ang pagiging mister ni Sarah, “I want to make her feel that she can do what she wants to do. I’m just here to support my wife. The legs are down here, but it’s all her creativity.

“Sarah is all about collaborations. If you hear her new songs, those are all from new artists. That’s her advocacy. To really push Filipino artists,” sabi pa ng TV host-actor.

Sey naman ni Sarah patungkol sa pagiging entrepreneur, “I think that’s part of the protocol that you should know money matters, as well. I hope one day, we artists can really enrich our art.”

Para naman kay Matteo, “If we’re very passionate on something, on a certain topic and we really want to put time and effort and invest on something, we try to keep it within very, very few people, with our family, just us. It’s more of family-oriented thing all the time.”

Time para sa isa’t isa

Sa gitna ng kanilang kabisihan bilang artists at negosyante, sinisiguro naman ng celebrity couple na may time pa rin sila para sa isa’t isa.

“Nakakatuwa nga na nakakapag-travel kaming mag-asawa. Basta we can have enough funds for our travel, we can go. No more material things. What is important is we have our funds for travel and have good food,” sabi pa ni Matteo.

Related Chika:

Gerald pinaghahandaan na ang pag-aalaga sa mga anak: Gusto ko ring makakita ng malilit na ako