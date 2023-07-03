Gear up for school with Acer’s Back-to-School promo

The Acer High 2023 Back-to-School promo is bigger than ever with over Php 2M worth of prizes at stake. This coincides with Acer’s 20th anniversary this year! 40 Acer customers will get a chance to win amazing overseas and domestic trips, Acer and Acerpure products.

Join Acer High 2023 Back-to-School ambassadors Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano in Acer’s biggest promo yet!

Customers earn a raffle entry with every purchase of participating Acer, Predator, and Acerpure products from June 15 to August 15, 2023. Participating products also come with a discount of up to Php 15,000 and Acer HighCare Warranty Upgrade which includes a 3-year coverage for parts, labor, and on-site or door-to-door service worth Php 5,060. The product must be registered for warranty at warranty.acer.com.ph within one (1) week of purchase to qualify for the raffle.

There will be two winners each of trips for two to Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Thailand, and 10 winners of a barkada local travel package for 4 to Cebu, Bohol, Boracay, Siargao, El Nido, and Davao. All trips are inclusive of round-trip airfare and accommodations.

There will also be one winner each of amazing Acer products such as the Aspire 7 worth Php 47,999, Aspire Vero worth Php 41,999, Swift Go worth Php 55,999, Predator Helios Neo worth Php 79,999, Acerpure Cool C2 worth Php 14,999, and Acerpure Clean V1 Cordless worth Php 10,999 among others!

The promo period is from June 15 to August 15, 2023. Participating products are available from Acer Concept Stores, Acer Philippines Online Store, or any of Acer’s authorized resellers. For more details about the promotion, check posters, print ads, and Acer’s social media accounts.

Taxes, including 20% withholding tax for prizes exceeding Php 10,000, and other expenses that will be incurred in relation to the prize shall be shouldered by Acer Philippines. A customer can win multiple prizes during the duration of the campaign. The deadline for submission of entries is on September 5, 2023 at 11:59 PM. The prizes are not convertible to cash but are transferable.

Get your Back-to-School gear from Acer and have an amazing school year ahead!

Visit Acer’s official social media pages for more details – Facebook (@acerPH), Instagram (@acerph), Twitter (@acerphils), or through the official website www.acer.com.

ADVERTORIAL

