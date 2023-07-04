Bantayan Bay to reopen to Cebuanos, tourists on July 16 — Mayor Suan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Municipal Government of Cordova will reopen to the public the coastal waters of Bantayan Bay in Barangay Poblacion.

This was announced by Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan during the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Suan said that the Bantayan would already be open for bathing and swimming activities, not just to Cordovanhons, but to all Cebuanos and tourists on July 16, 2023.

To recall, Bantayan Bay was closed to the public after the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB-7) found out that the fecal coliform level of the seawater in the area had exceeded the allowable limit.

Suan said that the fecal coliform level in that area reached 2,400 most probable number (mpn) per 100 milliliters (ml) then, much higher compared to the allowable level which was only 100 mpn per 100 ml.

However, Suan said that currently, the fecal coliform level at Bantayan Bay is now at 0.8 mpn per 100 ml.

“So ato ning paga-ablihan by July 16 nga open na gyud para sa public,” Suan said.

(So we will open this by July 16 that will really be opened to the public.)

To ensure to maintain the cleanliness in the area, Suan said that he will assign the Municipal Tourism Office and other offices to conduct a series of seminars to all stakeholders operating at Bantayan Bay.

This includes the bangkeros, vendors, and among others.

He also reiterated that no cottages would be allowed to operate at Bantayan Bay.

The municipal government will also install a public comfort room at the Marine Watch Office so that no beachgoers or tourists would have to urinate in the sea.

(So you know, the tourists will come here from different municipalities or cities because the place is nice.)

“So para magpabilin siya nga nindot og limpyo, mag-seminar sa ta og two weeks para gikan sa basura, gikan sa pagpangihi, gikan sa unsa pa, nga atoang mapadayon nga limpyo atong lugar,” Suan said.

So that the area will remain clean, we will hold a seminar for two weeks so that from the garbage to the urinating, and to other things, so that we can maintain the cleanliness of the place.)

Aside from the mangroves, the Bantayan Bay also has a sandbar where beachgoers can swim.

