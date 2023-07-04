49th Nutrition Month kicks off in Cebu City, grow own foods expert says

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City launched its 49th Nutrition Month on Tuesday morning, July 4, 2023, through the Regional Nutrition Council in Central Visayas (RNC-7) and the Cebu City Nutrition Office.

The kickoff activity held at the Plaza Sugbo grounds on Tuesday highlighted various activities as it aims to increase the awareness of the public on the value of a healthy diet and equip people with the information needed for decision-making when it comes to diet and nutrition.

Among the activities are the “Nutri RAeCiPE” cooking contest, wherein creative individuals and food lovers showcased their abilities to make healthy and delicious budget meals.

“This activity is one way to encourage and inform consumers on how to change to a healthy, sustainable diet while also promoting the goods produced by local farmers,” RNC 7 said in a statement.

Moreover, farmers from the city’s mountain barangays, including members of the Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations and beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), and members of the Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network had a showcase of their produce during the “aFOODable” Fair in Plaza Sugbo on Tuesday.

Also present during the launching were invited clinical dieticians who provided diet counseling, while the Department of Health in Central Visayas conducted blood sugar and cholesterol testing.

Parolita Mission, regional nutrition program coordinator for National Nutrition Council in Central Visayas, in her message, emphasized some practical ways for healthier diets.

These include cooking meals at home instead of eating outside, growing own foods at home or in the communities, and incorporating fruits and vegetables, legumes, and nuts in daily meals.

She also called on local policymakers to redirect resources to agriculture to enable access to affordable, nutritious, and safe food. /rcg

