PROBE: No let-up in clearing sidewalks of obstructions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s PROBE team assured that there is no let-up in the ongoing campaign to rid the city’s sidewalks of obstructions.

PROBE said this a few weeks after the June 12 ultimatum that Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama had set to see improvement in clearing sidewalks of obstructions.

Retired F/Brig. Gen. Aderson Comar, head of the City’s Task Force Ratsada and OIC of Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE), said that aside from evaluating illegal structures, the PROBE is now focusing on regulating mobile ambulant vendors.

In Colon, he said, they started implementing color-coded tables to indicate that these ambulant vendors are registered to vendors’ associations regulated by the city’s Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa (GASA).

GASA is a group of sidewalk vendors tasked to police its members on selected sidewalks of the city where they have been allowed to return.

“So, kung inyong tan awn karon sa Colon Street, naay mga tables or ilang kahon nga patungan sa ilang mga baligya, naa na na siyay color. Colored table nga nagpasabot regulated,” he said.

“Basta lamesa o kahon nga pinturado ug green ug yellow, pasabot regulated. Katong dili pinturado, pasabot dili regulated. Sa Colon makita na na nimo. Gawas anang colored ilang lamesa, naa pa silay ID nga sila member sa kapunongan,” he added.

Comar said the same is being considered to be implemented in other areas where sidewalk vendors are allowed for a regulated time.

Meanwhile, for those who will really have to vacate sidewalks and would be displaced, Comar said they are endorsed to GASA to be incorporated into the existing vendor’s association.

“Ako na siyang ipa survey sa GASA ug angayan ba sya nga i stayput sa area ug di ba siya makabalda sa uban kay in every areas naa man gud siyay gitawag nga vendor’s association. Sa Colon nga area, naa na silay association diha. Ang GASA mo come in, siya’y mo identify if angayan ba ka i-regulate o dili,” he said.

Among PROBE’s primary requirements for mobile ambulant vendors to sell in designated areas under the city’s regulation is if he or she is a registered voter in the City.

Comar said PROBE implements a “humanitarian” approach in this campaign. Sidewalk vendors selling in non-designated areas could only face stern warnings after the first and second offenses, while the issuance of notice to vacate will be followed on the third offense.

“Ang akong pamaagi karon, among picture-ran tong tawo nga na warningan then tagaan namog notice kay pagkasunod namog balik kung the same offense, amo ng i-confiscate,” he said.

Confiscated stalls or “karumatas” could be claimed after the vendors could settle the P500 fine from the City Treasurer’s Office.

“Kining mga prutas ug mga isda nga maapil og confiscate namo, after two or three days kung di nila malukat, negotiate-ton namo ang tagtungod, kung dili kuhaon o lukaton nila, kung muingon silag among idonate, among ihatag sa Operation Second Chance, depende sa sabot,” he added. /rcg

