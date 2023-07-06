Collector who lost cash at SRP still missing P1.9M

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of P58,600 cash was returned to police stations here as of Thursday morning, July 6, 2023, from the money that fell out of the bag of a collector at the South Road Properties (SRP) last July 4.

The recent amount that has been turned over to police was P10,700 on Thursday dawn, Patrolman Glendale Cabañero of the Mambaling Police Station confirmed to CDN Digital.

Collector John Mark Barrientos lost around P4 million when the zipper of his bag opened while he was traversing the northbound lane of the Cebu South Coastal Road at the SRP on Tuesday afternoon, July 4.

Since Tuesday, P58,600 was returned to different police stations. On Tuesday, P21,150 was returned, P10,200 was collected on Wednesday morning, P3,050 was collected on Wednesday evening, and P10,700 collected on Thursday 12:09 a.m., at the Mambaling Police Station. At the Carbon Police Station, P13,750 was returned on Tuesday.

The collector managed to recover P2,000,083 on Tuesday.

So out of the almost P4 million he lost, 2,058,683 has been recovered. This means P1,941,317 has yet to be returned.

Police Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo, chief of Mambaling Police Station continues to call on those who picked up some of the money to turn it to the nearest police station.

The chief said on Wednesday that they are tracing the identities of those who picked up the money scattered on the northbound lane of CSCR. If the individuals identified still refuse to return the money, they may face legal actions, the station’s police chief said.

Barrientos failed to notice that the zipper of his bag suddenly opened until a driver who was tailing him, chased him near the SRP gate of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway then told him about what happened.

There, Barrientos found that the zipper of his bag was no longer functioning, which resulted the cash to pour out onto the road.

/bmjo

