Going beyond Connectivity: Converge offers productivity solutions for MSMEs

Leading fiber broadband and technology solutions provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is going beyond connectivity products with the introduction of Converge Workplace, a suite of cloud-based business productivity solutions which are especially curated for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Empowering MSMEs through technology is the driving force behind Converge Workplace, which offers three tailor-fit products: SweldoMo, Device Solutions, and Hotel Management Solution.

“Just because you’re a small business does not mean you shouldn’t have the capabilities of larger enterprises. We’re leveling the playing field here for MSMEs because we want them to be more competitive. With these flexible solutions, they can cut down on additional costs such as a huge IT department or expensive hardware,” said Converge Chief Operations Officer Jesus C. Romero.

SweldoMo is the Converge automated HR, payroll, and timekeeping solution which takes care of a basic function of a business: how to pay its employees. The solution is flexible enough to adapt to different compensation arrangements such as variable pay. It also automates the manual processes of computing for payroll, salaries, and deductions. Small businesses can track timekeeping and attendance accurately and in real time with the service. Above all, it is compliant with regulations of concerned government agencies like Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), PhilHealth, and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Device Solutions is a one-stop-shop for easy-to-use devices (such as a WiFi mesh router, hi-powered routers and HD CCTV cameras) that maximize the use of the Converge connectivity and increase productivity.

Under the Device Solutions marketplace is Converge Seamless which is a WiFi mesh router that allows for a consistent digital experience wherever you are at home, ensuring that there would be no signal degradation no matter the distance from the router.

The newly launched Hotel Management Solution under Converge Workplace is also a cloud-based software that answers to the needs of MSME hospitality players. It equips small hotels and resorts with a direct booking system, room inventory management, and for medium sized accommodations, property management (management of front desk, housekeeping, and maintenance, departments among others).

With these capabilities, hospitality MSMEs can optimize operations and have a better visibility of their business: a streamlined view of room vacancy for example can let management know when to introduce promos.

“We’re not purely focusing on connectivity. Of course it’s the most important enabler, it’s the plumbing that allows clean water to flow but what we are actually doing is solving customers’ problems. So it’s connectivity plus the solutions we can offer on top of that,” added Romero.

On top of these new solutions, Converge has also rolled out FiberXShare which is an add-on service that maximizes connectivity through the Linkysys Max-Stream AC2600 router whose technology sends advanced Wi-Fi to multiple devices at the same time and at the same speed. The whole family can play, stream, and work at once without experiencing lag or buffering.

Another add-on service is FiberScope which is a security solution running on pure fiber connectivity for a business or a home. This state-of-the-art high definition CCTV security camera delivers high quality 1080p video, equipped with an intelligent motion tracking system, and night vision capabilities.

Converge also offers Fiber to the Room (FTTR), an all-optical Wi-Fi solution that directly extends optical fibers to each room, achieving gigabit coverage everywhere at the home or establishment.

“More than the quality broadband connection, Converge is all about finding technology solutions to the needs of our business customers to make them more competitive. We aim to expand our portfolio of value-added products for the benefit of our business clients and help them succeed in their respective industries,” he closes.

Converge has the broadest, newest and most advanced network infrastructure in the country. It currently provides coverage to 15.9 million households, representing approximately 60% of all Filipino homes. Converge serves nearly 2 million residential customers and 40,000 business customers.

