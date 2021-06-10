Mandaue Mayor Jonas Cortes welcomes arrival of Converge ICT

Promising to provide premium fiber internet experience at home and in businesses, Converge ICT officially launched in Cebu on Monday, June 7, 2021, with a pure end-to-end fiber internet network that aims to connect Cebu to the world.

Converge ICT opened its regional corporate office along with the ceremonial launching of its Mandaue Business Center at the Oakridge IT Center 2 in Mandaue City, Cebu.

According to Converge CEO and Co-founder Dennis Uy, the company had its soft launching in Cebu last November and since then, it has already gained thousands of subscribers despite only catering to the cities of Mandaue and Cebu.

“We’ve already hit the ground running when we had our soft launch in Cebu last November (and) established partnerships with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and Enterprise clients,” said Uy.

With its official launch in Cebu, Converge is looking forward to firing up its fiber broadband services in the island and provide the unserved areas in Central and southern Philippines with world-class internet connectivity.

The official launching was graced by the members of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Cortes welcomed the entry of Converge, saying this will open new portals for those working at home and for those business establishments and companies that rely heavily on the use of internet connectivity.

In the next few weeks, Converge is set to open its business center in Cebu City, as well as begin serving Talisay, Cordova, and Lapu-Lapu City.