Korean singer Lee Sang-eun found dead in bathroom before concert performance
Korean soprano singer Lee Sang-eun was about to perform on stage when one of the event staff found her dead inside the bathroom of the concert venue.
The staff member called the police after discovering the 46-year-old singer’s lifeless body in the bathroom of Gimcheon City Culture and Arts Center, as reported by South Korean news outlet News1 on Friday, July 7.
The singer was rushed to the nearest hospital, but she was reportedly already dead before arriving at the medical facility.
Another South Korean media outlet, Yonhap News, reported that the police were conducting further investigations but that there was no suspected foul play.
No further details on the South Korean singer’s death have been immediately made public as of this writing. /ra
