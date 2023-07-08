Pauline Amelinckx advances to finals of Miss Supranational pageant’s ‘Suprachat’ challenge

MANILA, Philippines—Pauline Amelinckx, the country’s representative to the 2023 Miss Supranational pageant, has inched closer to topping one of the online challenges in the global tilt after being chosen as one of the five finalists for “Suprachat.”

The pageant announced on social media early morning on July 8 that Amelinckx is in the Top 5 of Suprachat, along with part-Filipino Alexa Grant from Canada, Pragnya Ayyagari from India, Valeria Florez from Peru, and Ayanda Thabethe from South Africa.

The five ladies were chosen from a field of 10 semifinalists, who won in their respective Suprachat groups earlier last month. The qualifiers were asked three questions during the semifinal round, which was again conducted online.

When asked if they believe that candidates should be coached for pageants, Amelinckx responded: “I really think that all the candidates, somehow, can draw so much energy and knowledge from different mentors, so that they themselves can find the best in themselves, and then be able to bring that out onstage. I definitely think that getting all the help from so many different people and tapping into their own talents and knowledge is such an asset in the pageant industry.”

The ladies were also asked what law they would like to create for all countries. The Belgian-Filipino contender answered: “It would be a law where everyone would have access to healthcare. Especially now with the pandemic almost reaching its close, I think all of us now realize how important equal healthcare is to everyone, for us to live our best lives, and to make sure that healthcare also reaches everyone in every single corner of every community all over the world, so that we can all live our best lives, and give our best to others, too.”

The third question quizzed the ladies about the key to fostering strong and meaningful relationships with others. Amelinckx responded: “It would be understanding, I think, and compromise. We all come from different parts of this world, and we come together in this pageant, and we ourselves have so many different stories that we bring on this stage. But as long as we have the willingness to listen to other people’s stories, and the willingness to understand where they themselves are coming from, and perhaps find a certain common ground or compromise for us to be able to cohesively live together, then I think we’ll be able to live a very beautiful life.”

The finalists were determined by a group of “evaluators” whose scores account for 70 percent of the total, while the remaining 30 percent came from online support. Both Amelinckx and Grant had also advanced to the Top 7 of the “Supra Influencer” challenge. The Filipino bet qualified for winning the “YouTube Influencer” challenge, while the Canadian delegate won the “Facebook Challenge 4.”

Amelinckx is on her quest to give the Philippines its second Miss Supranational victory, 10 years after Mutya Johanna Datul became the first Filipino woman to capture the title in 2013. Reigning queen Lalela Mswane from South Africa will crown her successor at the 2023 Miss Supranational coronation show at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sacz, Poland, on July 14 (July 15 in Manila). Sixty-seven delegates are competing this year.

