Piolo Pascual encourages everyone to adopt a healthy lifestyle

PANGLAO, Philippines — Piolo Pascual, Philippine cinema’s “Ultimate Heartthrob” is encouraging everyone to stay fit and adopt an active lifestyle.

Pascual made the call the day before he competes in Sunday’s Sun Life 5150 Triathlon race along with over 600 triathletes from all over the world.

The 46-year-old actor will represent Sun Life as a relay participant along with fellow celebrity and triathlete Matteo Guidicelli in the Olympic distance triathlon organized by Sunrise Events Inc.

For Pascual, staying fit and active has become his lifestyle, giving him the upper hand not only in races but in life as well.

“The good thing is that in our work we’re required to stay fit, to always look good whatever role you take on. You always have to be prepared. I’ve been doing this for more than 10 years since we started in CamSur,” said Pascual during the race’s presser at the Bellevue Resort and Hotel on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

He revealed that he’s been joining triathlon races, particularly those organized by Sunrise Events Inc. for the past 12 years.

Most recently, he joined a major cycling event in Manila along with Guidicelli as part of his training for tomorrow’s race which features a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40k bike, and 10k run.

Dapper in a gold and black Sun Life shirt and black pants, Pascual said he’s been training on the bike regularly as part of his routine to stay fit and active. And the actor promises a good performance tomorrow.

“We recently had the Sun Life Cycle PH that was the start of my training, but every time I have the chance to train, I go on biking. Just you know, you make sure na hindi ka nawawala ng training sessions in a month or in a week,” Pascual explained.

“Events like this, races like this always motivate me to race to train and to make it better for the next race. My competition is myself, I want to finish as one of the podium finishers, but you know these guys trained almost every day, that’s their life, but for me, it’s one way to encourage people na hindi kailangan na mag podium finish, but instead it can be your lifestyle to train and joining races, to motivate to get better.”

Besides the 5150, Pascual is planning to compete in other Sunrise Events triathlons including the Ironman 70.3 CamSur later this year.

“We have lots of events coming up and since this is the first time to race, I’m so excited. But otherwise, I still train because I want this to become a part of my lifestyle. So, I guess hindi nawala sa akin yung training even during the pandemic,” Pascual concluded. /rcg

