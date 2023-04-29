Piolo ibinunyag na may reunion project kasama sina Diether, JLC, Jericho: ‘It could turn into a TV series or movie’

MUKHANG magkakatotoo na ang hiling ng ilang loyal supporters matapos mag-viral nitong nakaraan ang reunion photo ng ‘90s heartthrobs na sina Diether Ocampo, John Lloyd Cruz, Piolo Pascual at Jericho Rosales.

Ibinunyag kasi mismo ni Piolo na kasalukuyan ng binubuo ang proyekto na pagsasamahin nilang apat.

“I’ve already commissioned someone to develop a concept for us, before someone beats me to it,” sey niya sa naganap na media launch ng pagbibidahang musical stage play na “Ibarra.”

Inamin ng aktor na hindi pa niya sigurado kung ito ay magiging pelikula o teleserye dahil kailangan pa nila ma-review ang unang draft ng script.

Sambit ni Piolo, “So many people posted comments about that reunion photo, aside from all the memes that came out shortly after. I had no idea it would go viral.”

Dagdag pa niya, “Hopefully, we can get the first draft of the script soon and start working on it.”

“From there, we shall see if we could turn it into a TV series or a movie project,” ani pa niya.

Kung maaalala, talagang nag-trending sa social media ang naging reunion ng apat na aktor.

Nagkita-kita sila upang ipagdiwang ang kaarawan ng kanilang tatay-tatayan sa showbiz at dating Star Magic head na si Mr. M.

Bukod sa ’90s heartthrobs, kasama rin sa selebrasyon sina Heart Evangelista, Bea Alonzo at Maja Salvador at ang dating Star Magic executive na si Mariole Alberto na sumama kay Mr. M nang lumipat sa GMA 7.

At dahil nga diyan ay ibinahagi na rin ni Papa P ang mga naganap at pinag-usapan nila sa reunion.

“It’s a super good reunion. We all didn’t want to leave. Some of us started seeing each other every week since then. Mr. M and Tita Mariole were like our parents. After going our separate ways, they sort of brought us together again,” kwento ni Piolo.

Chika pa nia, “That night, we did a lot of reminiscing. It was like seeing our parents after 20 years and learning that they feel proud of what we’ve all become. Looking at them, we also felt proud after learning that they actually considered us their kids.”

Pagbubunyag pa niya, “There were a lot of flashbacks; some of us got really drunk. Definitely, this kept us talking—Heart and Bea want to do a movie together. I will be doing a project with JL (John Lloyd) and Mr. M. We can’t disclose what it will be just yet. Some of us will start a concert tour next month.”

“Everyone has new ideas to work on after that meet-up. We’re just excited because we’ve become content creators, as well. We produce our own stuff now,” aniya.

