Luka Doncic gets engaged to longtime girlfriend
MANILA, Philippines—Slovenian NBA star Luka Doncic won’t be ringless anytime soon.
The Dallas Mavericks’ franchise player got engaged to his longtime partner Anamaria Goltes at Lake Bled in Slovenia on Saturday (Manila time).
Doncic announced his engagement on Instagram with the caption “7.7,” an obvious nod to his No. 77 jersey.
Several NBA players including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showered Doncic and Goltes with congratulatory remarks.
“Congrats brother!!!! 🫡,” James said in a comment to Doncic’s post.
The 24-year-old Doncic was coming off a disappointing season after the Mavericks missed the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference despite trading for Kyrie Irving in February.
Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals in his fifth season in the NBA.
