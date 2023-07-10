Champion volleyball coach hopes to discover new talents with own camp

CEBU CITY, Philippines—In the hopes of discovering young talents, champion volleyball coach Jamel Macasamat is establishing his own volleyball academy in Cebu.

The champion coach, who towed Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) to the high school girls volleyball title in the recent season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) last December, is heading the Warehouse Sports Lab, a Volleyball Development Center in Mandaue City, hoping to be able to find a gem in the sport.

Macasamat, along with his partners, officially opened the facility last weekend.

The facility is recognized and supported by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) through its developmental program.

“The mission is to help young, dedicated, potential and coachable athletes achieve their dreams,” Macasamat said.

“The goal is to train them not only in sports, but also practical life skills.”

The former Magis Eagles coach said he looks to share to the youth the importance of hard work, patience, and dedication in their bid for success.

“I believe these are keys to achieving true success,” Macasamat said.

Focusing on new venture

Macasamat coached the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles girls volleyball team for eight years and led the team for several championships, including the division meet, CVIRAA, and various invitational league championships.

But he won’t be coaching in the Cesafi any time soon.

“As of now, I am not preparing for Cesafi because I am no longer connected with any schools. I have decided to focus on my new venture. This is the first and only Volleyball Development Center in Cebu that is recognized by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), wherein I can share my skills, talents and experience as coach to everyone,” Macasamat said.

