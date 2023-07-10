Corporate Cup: Kirby Building Systems logs first win

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Kirby Building Systems tallied its first victory in a thrilling overtime game versus Buildrite, 60-56, in the start of the 5th Corporate Cup 2023 of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Benedicto College-Cebu City campus gymnasium.

Both teams ended the regulation at 53 all forcing the game into overtime. Before that, both teams fought tooth and nail, which resulted to seven deadlocks and three lead changes.

In the end, the newcomer, Kirby Building Systems, debuted with a convincing victory with three of its players scoring double digits.

Socrates Nagel led Kirby with a double-double outing of 11 points and 15 rebounds to go with one assist, one steal, and one block.

Joseph Gerundo had 13 points, while Adrian Halaghay had 10 points for the winning squad.

Michael Cinco single handedly carried Buildrite despite the loss after scoring 27 points in his losing efforts.

Defending champs win

Meanwhile, the defending champions, AEG Building Systems, earned a hard-fought victory against Landlite, 67-61.

Dexsel Caadan led AEG with 15 points, while Zach Elisha Go added nine.

John Therese Buhawe had 22 points, while Miguel Cenabre chipped in 13 in Landlite’s losing efforts.

Also, newcomer Diamond Built routed Cebu Home Builders, 58-35. Cynizawr Esconde led Diamond Built with 19 markers while Ryan Rizarri had 12.

KimKim Rebosura scored 15 points for the losing squad.

Lastly, Justin Aspacio and Ferdinand Tiro tandemed to give Modern Windows its first win versus Boysen, 51-48. Carlos Baltar added 10 points for Modern Windows.

Chester Hinagdanan had 15 points and Eduard Ocampo with 10 for Boysen.

/bmjo

