74,152 Pantawid beneficiaries in Central Visayas to exit program  

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A total of 74,152 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in Central Visayas will exit the program this year.

This was confirmed by Catherine Trapsi, social welfare officer IV and 4Ps Case Manager of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7).

Trapsi said that these beneficiaries will exit the program after they were found to be non-poor based on their evaluation.

According to Trapsi, of the said number of beneficiaries, about 4,120 have already undergone the “Saulog” 4Ps ceremonial graduation.

“Yung iba po, hindi pa sila nag-conduct ng seremonya,” Trapsi said.

Among the local government units (LGUs) that conducted graduation ceremonies to 4Ps beneficiaries were the Provincial Government of Siquijor, and Ronda, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Ginatilan, and Samboan in Cebu.

New beneficiaries

Meanwhile, Trapsi said that a total of 75,779 new 4Ps beneficiaries will start to receive their cash grant this year after they were included in the set 12 of beneficiaries.

Aside from this, 5,659 beneficiaries are still pending and waiting for approval from their central office.

“Mas madami po ito kaysa nag-graduate. Yan po yung ating set 12 na aktibong membro na ng ating pantawid,” she added.

Aside from this, starting this month, Trapsi said that they were also registering new 4Ps beneficiaries.

