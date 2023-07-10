Ahong wants Datu Lapulapu’s bronze statue transferred to their city from Luneta Park

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has expressed his willingness to accept and bring to their city the 40-foot bronze statue of Datu Lapulapu that now stands at the Luneta Park in Ermita, Manila.

Chan issued his statement after reports came out on the plan of the National Museum of the Philippines to remove the statue that was installed at the national park in 2005, an idea which former senator Richard Gordon also opposed.

Gordon was instrumental in the installation of the P15 million statue, which was a gift by the South Korean government to the Filipino soldiers who fought with them, at the Agrifina Circle in Luneta Park despite the strong opposition by the National Historical Institute (NHI).

Datu Lapulapu’s statue is considered as the “Sentinel of Freedom of the Philippines” and “The Statue of Liberty in Asia.”

In a press conference on Monday, July 10, Chan said that he was more than willing to accommodate the bronze statue in their city even if they already have another one that now stands at the Liberty Shrine in Barangay Mactan.

“Aw o, atong dawaton kung ihatag man gyud nila sa atoa,” Chan said.

Chan said he will have statue now on display at the Luneta Park placed at the foot of the old Mandaue-Mactan Bridge which serves as one of the gateways to their city.

“Mag-doble naman siya kung adto siya sa Mactan Shrine [ibutang]. Pwede inig dayon nimong lugsong sa [old] bridge maoy una nimong makit-an,” he said.

However, Chan said, that he will have to wait for the final decision from the National Museum on the matter.

At the same time, Chan said, he was willing to attend in the event that a public hearing is called to discuss the concern on the Lapulapu bronze statue, a move that was proposed by Gordon in a letter which he sent to the National Museum.

/dcb

