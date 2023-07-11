Fuel prices in 6 gas stations in Cebu City as of July 11: Diesel up by 75 centavos per liter

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After last week’s rollback on fuel prices, local oil companies have announced in separate advisories that the price of diesel has increased by 75 centavos per liter.

Meanwhile, the price of gasoline was slashed by 20 centavos per liter. This is the second week this month that the gasoline price was rolled back. Last Tuesday, it was cut by 70 centavos per liter.

The following are fuel prices in some gas stations in the city on July 11:

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St., Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P63.85

V-Power Gasoline – P65.70

Fuel Save Diesel – P57.26

V-Power Diesel – P64.71

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P56.52

V-Power Diesel – P64.71

Fuel Save Gasoline – P66.02

V-Power Gasoline – P66.02

V-Power Racing – P68.02

Caltex Gas Station (Juana Osmeña Street)

Diesel – P56.94

Power Diesel – P60.54

Silver – P62.90

Platinum – P64.41

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P54.46

XTRA Advance – P59.70

XCS – P60.60

Gaas – P66.27

Caltex Gas Station (M.J. Cuenco Street)

Diesel – P57.54

Power Diesel – P59.04

Silver – P60.85

Platinum – P61.75

Petron Gas Station (Natalio B. Bacalso Avenue)

Diesel MAX – P54.46

XTRA Advance – P59.70

XCS – P60.60

Gaas – P66.27

