ITZC to bring rains, thunderstorms to Metro Cebu until Sunday – Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The prevailing Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and localized thunderstorms will continue to bring cloudy skies and moderate to heavy isolated rain showers in Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu Province until Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Pagasa-Mactan chief Engr. Al Quiblat said that based on their extended weather forecast on Tuesday, July 11, there is a high chance of heavy rains that could induce flooding and landslides in prone areas this week.

“Duna g’yud nay chance nga mga kusog nga mga pag ulan nga posible makamugna og mga pagbaha ug pagdahili sa yuta during severe thunderstorms. Ang ulan nga gipaabot nato is isolated to scattered rain showers because of ITCZ,” he told CDN Digital.

Aside from the prevailing ITCZ in the Visayas, the state weather bureau is also monitoring a cloud cluster spotted inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The cloud cluster is seen to develop into a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) within Tuesday, which could also enhance the Habagat or Southwest Monsoon.

“So, anytime of this day, madeklara nato siya og LPA. Now, kana siya mo contribute na siya nga nakaingon kog isolated to scattered nga mga pag-ulan kay posible nga ang Habagat iyang birahon. Mao na sya for until Sunday,” Quiblat said.

“Expect sa Thursday nga dunay pagkusog sa hangin nga mahimong moderate to rough ang kadagatan delikado sa mga gagmayng sakyanan pandagat,” he added.

Though there is currently a low chance to issue a gale warning, Quiblat reminds fishermen to exercise caution when on seas.

Meanwhile, the temperature for this week is expected to be between 25 to 32 degrees Celsius, with moderate to rough sea conditions. /rcg

