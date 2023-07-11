Construction worker dies, others hospitalized after eating roasted pork in Cebu

CEBU CITY — A construction worker died while 11 others were hospitalized after eating lechon in Sitio Mohon, Barangay Tutay, Pinamungajan town, west Cebu on Sunday, July 9.

Ryan Alquizar felt very weak until he died in the hospital on the same day, according to Maj. Gelfred Baroman, chief of the Pinamungajan Police Station.

Based on the initial investigation, Alquizar and a certain Jerry Pasignajen bought pork lechon from their site manager last July 8.

Each of them brought home one kilo of lechon to feed their respective families.

After dinner, the two and the other victims felt weak and were rushed to the Pinamungajan District Hospital.

The doctor who attended to the victims could not yet say whether or not there was food poisoning since the investigation is still ongoing.

