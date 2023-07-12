Big Shopping Extravaganza at SM City Cebu 3-Day Sale

Shop all you want at the SM City Cebu 3-Day Sale happening on July 14, 15, and 16! Checkout the blazing deals of up to 70% off mall wide, and be the lucky winner to bring home a Suzuki Avenis motorcycle during the raffle draw.

All you need to do is purchase a minimum of P1,000 single or accumulated receipt from SM affiliates and other mall tenants to get 1 e-raffle entry. Double your chances of winning and get double e-raffles by simply shopping on Saturday and Sunday.

SM Prestige Card holders will enjoy extra 10% off from 10am to 5pm on July 14, and SM Advantage Card members on July 15 & 16 from 3pm to 7pm at The SM Store.

Shop in style at SM Store Cebu’s 3 DAY SALE on July 14 to 16 and get a chance to win P3,000 Gift Pass!

The SM Store Cebu’s Fashion Police will be on the lookout for customers with the most stylish OOTDs on July 14 to 16. OOTD photos will be posted on @SM City Cebu FB page daily. The photo with the most engagements (likes, comments and shares) will be selected as the the daily winner.

There will be a total of nine (9) winners of P3,000 gift pass each; three (3) winners per day. Announcement of winners will be on July 18, 2023.

For more updates on promos and events, checkout SM City Cebu (Official) on Facebook.

